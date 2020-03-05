Govt’s real crisis to begin if Scindia is ignored: MP minister

Bhopal, March 6 (IANS) Amid political drama over the alleged poaching of legislators to destabilise the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, a minister of the state government and a staunch supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia said that there is no major crisis in the party as of now, but the real crisis will begin if Scindia is ignored.

State Labour Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia’s statement came at a time when the Congress is battling on many fronts, including BJP’s effort to destablise the Kamal Nath-led government on the eve of Rajya Sabha elections.

The Congress has been skating on thin ice for over a year due to wafer thin majority while all factions are demanding their pound of flesh. Both, the party and the government, have been facing an upheaval for the past three days.

Sisodia released a video statement in Guna, 180 km from Bhopal, saying, “I won’t be able to say what Scindia’s supporters can do, but none of us will keep quiet if our leader is offended.”

Significantly, all the three factions — led by Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and Scindia — hold prominence for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

Ever since Scindia lost from his traditional Lok Sabha seat in Guna and Digvijaya Singh lost from Bhopal in last year’s general elections, the former has been demanding his appointment as the state Congress chief in place of Kamal Nath.

Now, Scindia supporters are demanding that he be sent to the Rajya Sabha from the state.

Elections for the three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled for March 26. The three Rajya Sabha seats will be vacated after the tenures of Congress leader Digvijay Singh and BJP’s Satyanarayan Jatiya and Prabhat Jha get over in April.

The political drama of Madhya Pradesh started late on Tuesday after the Congress claimed that the opposition BJP has kept eight MLAs in a hotel in Haryana to topple the state government.

Late on Tuesday night, some ministers of the state government reached Delhi and on Wednesday afternoon, six MLAs were “rescued” and flown to Bhopal. Three Congress MLAs and one Independent MLA are still away at Bengaluru and their support cannot be taken for granted.

The BJP attributed the crisis to discontent among Congress MLAs due to intra party communication gap. The BJP had no plans to topple the government, said former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

–IANS

naidu/rt/arm