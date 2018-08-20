Goyal appeals railway staff to donate a day’s salary for Kerala

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday appealed to railway employees to donate one day’s salary each towards the Prime Minister’s relief fund for Kerala relief work.

“Railways stands in solidarity with the people of Kerala and urges its employees to contribute generously towards the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund by donating at least a day’s salary towards relief efforts being carried out in the state,” Goyal said in a tweet.

According to railway ministry officials, the move will help collect around Rs 200 crore since the Railways has around 12.5 lakh employees.

Goyal also said that the railways has run as many as 61 special trains in Thiruvanathapuram and Palakkad divisions to connect stranded passengers.

“In particular, Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam section, which was not affected during the flood period, was connected by passenger Special Trains via Alleppey every three hours, helping all for the movement of people, rescue and relief team,” Goyal said.

He also said that three lakh Rail Neer Bottles from IRCTC (Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation) plants in Southern Railway have been dispatched to the flood-ravaged state, while another one lakh bottles are getting ready to be delivered.

The official said that railway officials of the Southern Railway zone have already donated Rs 65 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Following the devastating floods, over one million people are now sheltered in 3,274 relief camps in Kerala. The death toll since the monsoon rains began in the state on May 29 is around 370.

