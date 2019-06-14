Goyal holds high-level review meeting with railway officials

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with senior railway officials and asked them to work as a team to achieve ambitious targets set by the Railway Board and to turn the national transporter into one of the best railways in the world.

Goyal held the review meeting through video conferencing at the Rail Bhawan here.

Besides Goyal, Minister of State for Railways Suresh C. Angadi, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav, along with senior railway officials and all General Managers of Zonal Railways and Production Units and Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) participated in the meeting.

Goyal called upon the Zonal Railway officials to work as a team to achieve “ambitious targets” set by the Railway Board.

The Railway Minister indicated that a lot is required to be achieved which needs active participation of all.

Goyal emphasised on collective effort and said it will help to have a collective vision for the Railways, a vision which would be all inclusive with collective wisdom and collective will.

He exhorted all officials to perform with full dynamism to transform Indian Railways into one of the best in the world.

Speaking to officials, Angadi directed the officials to ensure that Indian Railways reaches out to the poorest of the poor so that they may also travel by rail.

Angadi insisted that safety, cleanliness and hygiene in the Railways should continue to be key focus areas.

After assuming charge as the MoS for railways, Angadi made a surprise visit to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and spoke to passengers to take direct feedback from those travelling in the general class.

