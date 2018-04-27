Goyal prying open corporate houses’ doors for Modi: Rahul

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Railways and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal of “prying open the doors of corporate houses” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought to know how the latter will act against him.

“It’s no secret that CA Piyush Goyal, the BJP treasurer, has pried open the doors of every major corporate house for PM Modi,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

“How then will the PM act against this Minister, caught red handed misusing his power for Rs 48 crore personal gain?”

Earlier, the Congress called Goyal’s alleged sale of shares held in a privately held company at nearly 1,000 times the face value as a “murky saga” of “gratification, gross impropriety and conflict of interest”.

The Congress sought Goyal’s removal and a “comprehensive, independent investigation” into the matter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, defended Goyal, saying it was a Congress attempt to attack Goyal on “baseless, malicious and incorrect” accusations.

–IANS

