Goyal tweets video of Segway-borne cop at Madgaon station

Panaji, Feb 21 (IANS) In a first, Government Railway Police at the Madgaon railway station in South Goa have hopped on to Segways to whiz through crowded platforms and create awareness among passengers about safety and other precautions.

In a tweet shared on Friday, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video of a Government Railway Police personnel astride a Segway, winding through a platform at the Madgaon Railway station in South Goa making passenger safety announcements.

“The Railways is using Segways at the Madgaon Railway Station to create awareness about passenger safety. Segways help to speed up the chores of the security forces, who can use the technology to work more efficiently,” Goyal said.

The Madgaon station, which operates on the Konkan Railway route is the most important railway station in Goa.

