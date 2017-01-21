Grab LeEco’s Le 2 on Snapdeal this Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Chinese internet technology conglomerate LeEco on Saturday announced its Republic Day sale on Snapdeal to offer discounts on its smartphone Le 2 from January 21 to 23.

Users purchasing Le 2 (3GB+32GB) variant can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 and 15 per cent cash back or up to Rs 2,000 off on HDFC credit cards on January 21 and 22.

The other variant of Le 2 (3GB+64GB) will be available at 15 per cent cashback or up to Rs 2,000 off on HDFC credit cards on all three days of the sale.

The 5.5-inch full-HD device comes with a powerful Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor in an all metal body.

