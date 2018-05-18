Gram Swaraj Abhiyan great example of doorstep delivery of services: Modi

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ is a great example of effective delivery of services at the doorsteps of the poor and claimed the initiative had ensured total coverage of seven leading flagship welfare schemes.

“As part of the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, various teams ventured across villages and ensured complete coverage of seven leading central government schemes. This movement is a great example of effective delivery of services at the doorsteps and furthering ease of living,” he said a series of tweets.

Modi said the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan was a unique movement initiated by the government to take the fruits of development to the poorest of the poor in 16,850 villages from April 14 to May 5 as a tribute to Dalit icon, B.R. Ambedkar.

“Gram Swaraj Abhiyan was a success due to the active participation of Ministers, MPs, MLAs, representatives of local bodies, state officials, top officers of the central government, civil society members and self-help groups,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that during the 21-day campaign, as many as 20,53,599 Jan Dhan beneficiaries, 16,14,388 Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana beneficiaries and 26,10,506 Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana beneficiaries were added.

He said that under the campaign, some 7.53 lakh Ujjwala connections were distributed while

5,02,434 households electrified under Saubhagya Yojana.

“Around 25.03 lakh LED bulbs were distributed across 16,682 villages,” he said.

