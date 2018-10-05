Grand centenary celebrations of Saibaba’s ‘samadhi’ planned

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), Oct 9 (IANS) The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) Shirdi will hold a grand three-day celebrations marking the centenary of Shri Shirdi Saibaba, falling on October 18, an official said on Tuesday.

SSST Executive Officer Rubal Agrawal said that it was on a Tuesday that the saint – revered by millions – passed away in Shirdi village at 2.35 p.m. on Dassehra Day in 1918.

“Shri Saibaba Samadhi is completing 100 years on October 18 and we have launched a series of celebrations from October 1, culminating three full days of grand events from October 17 to 19,” she told mediapersons.

From October 17, in view of the millions of devotees expected for the centenary, the Saibaba temple will be kept open round-the-clock and various religious, social, cultural and awakening programs shall be held on the final three days.

–IANS

qn/mr