Grande’s surprise song addresses Mac Miller, Davidson
Los Angeles, Nov 4 (IANS) Singer Ariana Grande has dropped a surprise song “Thank U, Next”, in which she has addressed her personal life, including her exes Mac Miller, who died of apparent drug overdose, and Pete Davidson.
Grande’s personal life has been in the headlines for most of 2018: her break-up with long-time boyfriend Mac Miller and whirlwind engagement to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson just weeks later, and Miller’s death from an apparent drug overdose and her subsequent split with Davidson a couple of months after that.
All of the above, along with previous boyfriends Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez, are addressed in the new song, which she dropped abruptly on Saturday night, half hour before a new episode of “Saturday Night Live”. The song sums up that she is good with all of her exes, reported variety.com.
The lyrics are:
“Thought I’d end up with Sean
But he wasn’t a match
Wrote some songs about Ricky
Now I listen and laugh
Even almost got married
And for Pete I’m so thankful
Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm (Miller)
Cause he was an angel,
“One taught me love
One taught me patience
And one taught me pain
Now I’m so amazing
Say I’ve loved and I’ve lost
But that’s not what I see
So look what I got
Look what you taught me
And for that I say
“Thank u, next
Thank u, next
Thank u, next
I’m so f***ing grateful for my ex.”
Later, on “Saturday Night Live”, Davidson made his own statement during the show’s “Weekend Update” segment, concluding his guest spot by saying: “I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business. Sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s okay. She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now please go vote on Tuesday, alright?”
