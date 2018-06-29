Grant says his wife was kidnapped in Paris

London, July 1 (IANS) Actor Hugh Grant says his wife Anna Eberstein was kidnapped by a taxi driver in Paris when he refused to pay for the ride.

The 57-year-old actor narrated the incident during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”, where he admitted the entire debacle came from the fact he was unable to pay the taxi’s fare, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Grant got married to Swedish producer Anna, 39, last month in Kensington. They went to Paris for honeymoon.

Grant told Meyers that after jumping into a taxi with Anna, he realised he had no cash to pay 5.30 pound fare, and so asked the driver to take him to a cash machine.

Upon arrival the machine failed to work, and Grant went onto reveal the driver decided to leave the scene with his wife still in the car.

He said: “I panicked and said to my new wife, ‘Get out the car’. The taxi driver said, ‘What are you doing?’

“I said, ‘Your machine doesn’t work so we’re not paying’. At which point he kidnapped her. He drove off with my wife.”

Grant then quipped: “I always have a fight with a taxi driver in Paris.”

–IANS

sug/