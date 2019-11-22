Great collaborating with Arijit on “Commando 3”: Mannan Shaah

Mumbai, Nov 26 Mannan Shaah is currently being lauded for composing the romantic song “Akhiyaan Milavanga” for the forthcoming movie “Commando 3”.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Sruthy Sasidharan, the track has garnered over 7,356,278 views on YouTube.

Sharing his working experience with Arijit, Mannan said: “‘Akhiyaan Milavanga’. I would say is my best and my most accomplished work so far. I am so happy to have collaborated with Arijit Singh. Arijit and I were searching for the right song to collaborate and I strongly believe that ‘Akhiyaan’ was just the absolutely pitch-perfect song for us to come together.”

Directed by Aditya Datt, “Commando 3” features Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma.

It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital in association with SunShine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production. The film releases on November 29.

