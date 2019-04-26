Great Khali joins BJP candidate campaign in Bengal

Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) WWE wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name ‘The Great Khali’, on Friday joined the campaign of BJP’s Jadavpur constituency candidate Anupam Hazra.

Khali sought votes for his friend, Anupam Hazra who was expelled by Trinamool Congress for anti-party activities.

Donning a saffron coloured T-shirt and a garland, the seven-ft-tall man hit the streets in an open top jeep accompanying the BJP nominee and campaigning for Hazra who filed nomination on Friday.

“To me, friendship is bigger than the party. I have come from America to support my younger brother. He is filing his nomination papers. I want to request you not to waste votes but to cast vote for him so that he can raise his voice in Parliament,” said the international wrestler.

Hazra, who had won from the Bolpur Lok Sabha Constituency on Trinamool ticket in 2014, is contesting against the state’s ruling Trinamool nominee and Bengali actress Mimi Chakrobarty, while the CPI (M) has fielded eminent lawyer and former city mayor Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.

The road show attracted a good number of people, who wanted to have a glimpse of Khali.

The Great Khali was an employee for the Punjab state police before embarking on his professional wrestling career. He became popular after defeating ‘The Undertaker’ as part of WWE, a professional wrestling show.

