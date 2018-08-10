Great loss for us: Mamata on Chatterjee’s demise

Kolkata, Aug 13 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condoled the death of former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee by calling it a great loss.

“Saddened at the passing away of Somnath-Da. My condolences to his family and admirers. This is a great loss for us,” the Trinamool Congress supremo tweeted.

Chatterjee, 89, breathed his last at a private clinic here following a cardiac arrest and prolonged illness.

The former Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader, who was expelled from the party in 2008, after representing it since 1968, was critical following the heart attack he suffered on Sunday.

The 10-time MP was also suffering from a kidney-related ailment and was admitted to the Bellevue Clinic in a critical condition on August 7.

