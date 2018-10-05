Great to get exciting response from Busan: Manoj on ‘Bhonsle’

Busan, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor-producer Manoj Bajpayees next feature “Bhonsle”, which had its world premiere at the 23rd Busan International Film Festival on Friday, received an exceptional response from the Korean audience. He feels great about it.

“Great to hear some exciting response coming in from Busan. This is my third film in a row to make it there and I am happy about the film and Devashish Makhija — the director and the entire team who sacrificed a lot to reach here,” Manoj said in a statement.

The festival will be held from October 4-13.

The film’s director, Devashish Makhija, producers Piiyush Singh (Indie Muviz) and Saurabh Gupta, Managing Director and co-founder of M! Capital Ventures based in Singapore, walked the red carpet together.

The film is one of nine international projects nominated for the Kim Ji-seok award in the A Window on Asian Cinema section.

The award will be given together with a cash prize of US $ 10,000 to the final two films, selected by the jury members at the closing ceremony, which will be held on October 13.

Manoj plays the title role of a terminally ill lone wolf Maharashtrian police official Bhonsle, retired against his will, in politically tumultuous Mumbai.

He finds himself forging an unlikely companionship with a 23-year-old north Indian woman and her little brother, while the raging conflict destroying the world around them reaches his doorstep, giving him one last battle worth fighting, but it might just be too late.

The film also features Santosh Juvekar, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh and child artiste Virat Vaibhav.

Makhija said: “Having your film screened at a festival like Busan reinforces the belief that cultural and political boundaries are irrelevant when you’re addressing the human condition, like ‘Bhonsle’ does.”

Singh added: “A world premiere, a packed house, an exceptional and engaged international audience. It has been the most satisfying experience to walk the red carpet with my first ever feature film as a producer, ‘Bhonsle’ in the biggest film festival of South Asia, Busan.”

The film is produced by Manoj Bajpayee Productions, Golden Ratio Films, Promodome Motion Pictures and Indie Muviz and is slated to release later this year.

Gupta shared that “Bhonsle” received an exceptional response from the Korean audience.

“They were particularly moved by the conflict of the immigrant and the issues of socio-cultural acceptance both of which are affecting the entire world right now. We have indeed made a global film that we are immensely proud of,” he added.

