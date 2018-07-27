Greece goalkeeper Kapino joins Werder Bremen

Berlin, Aug 2 (IANS) German top division outfit Werder Bremen have completed the transfer of goalkeeper Stefanos Kapino from English club Nottingham Forest, both clubs have confirmed.

Bremen bolster their squad with Kapino’s signing, who penned an undisclosed contract, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Stefanos has a very interesting vita. At the age of 24 he already gained a lot of experience but at the same time his development is not yet completed,” Werder Bremen’s sporting director Frank Baumann said on Wednesday.

The new arrival played since February 2018 for Nottingham Forest and made four appearances. Kapino is part of the Greek national team since 2011.

“I am delighted to be part of Werder Bremen, a club with a long tradition and outstanding supporters. The talks with those responsible were absolutely positive,” Kapino told the club’s official website.

Werder Bremen clash with Hannover to kick off their Bundesliga season on August 25.

