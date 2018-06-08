Greek club Olympiacos FC signs striker Guerrero

Athens, June 13 (IANS) Spanish striker Miguel Angel Guerrero has signed a contract with Olympiacos FC, the Greek League football club announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old joined the Greek club, which finished third this season in the Super League table, from Spanish club Leganes, where he took part in 22 matches and scored four goals during his two-year period there, reports Efe.

“I would like to thank you for the welcome! I am really enthusiastic with my coming here, I am in a great mood to play for Greece’s greatest club,” Guerrero said in a statement on the club’s website.

“I know very well the place I came and, for me, this is a huge challenge; I am fully aware of Olympiacos and what the club means. I want to help my new team win the championship again,” he added.

–IANS

tri/bg