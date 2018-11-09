Greg Louganis international brand ambassador of Tata Steel 25K run event

Kolkata, Nov 14 (IANS) Four-time Olympic Games gold medallist and diving legend Greg Louganis will be the international brand ambassador of the Tata Steel 25k run, the organisers said in a statement on Wednesday.

Greg can boast a total of 17 global gold medals to his name; including four from the Olympics, five world championships, six Pan American titles and two from the World University Games.

With gold medals at the 1984 (Los Angeles) and 1988 (Seoul) Summer Olympics, on the springboard and platform, he is also the only male diver to sweep both diving events in successive Olympics.

On his role as International Event Ambassador, Greg commented: “I am honoured to be a part of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K. The running phenomena in India is so great to see; the challenge and perseverance it takes to complete such a distance is remarkable and highly commendable.

“Running events bring communities together as well as enhance personal growth. This will help motivate, encourage and inspire others to also take up the challenge of running, become active in a healthy and demanding way and achieve their own personal best,” he added.

