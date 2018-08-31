Gremio blows out Botafogo 4-0 in Brazilian league

Sao Paulo, Sep 2 (IANS) Gremio blew out Botafogo 4-0, moving into fourth place in the Brazilian Championship.

Jael had a brace in Saturday’s match for Gremio, which now has 40 points, reports Efe news.

Jael scored his first goal for the Porto Alegre-based club in the 8th minute and added his second goal in the 44th minute, cutting through the Botafogo defense.

Botafogo, which is sitting in the middle of the standings with 25 points, struggled to stop Gremio in the torrential rains that affected play.

Gremio, managed by Renato Portaluppi, also got goals from Alisson and Andre.

In another action on Saturday, Santos beat Vasco da Gama, thanks to three goals from Gabriel, better known as “Gabigol.”

The loss pushed Rio de Janeiro-based Vasco da Gama close to the relegation zone.

Gabriel scored his first goal in the 4th minute and his two other goals helped Santos move into ninth place, with 27 points.

The Santos forward is now tied with Fluminense’s Pedro at the top of the list of top scorers.

Vasco da Gama, which was jeered by fans, is in 16th place, with 24 points, pending the completion of the rest of this weekend’s matches.

Clubs finishing the Brazilian Championship in 17th to 20th place are relegated to the Second Division.

Vitoria beat America Mineiro 1-0, notching its second straight victory.

America Mineiro’s Rafael Moura was tossed from the match in the 15th minute.

Vitoria is currently in 12th place, with 25 points, while America sits in 10th place.

