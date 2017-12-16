Gremio extend coach Renato’s contract

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 21 (IANS) Copa Libertadores champions Gremio have extended the contract of coach Renato Portaluppi for another season, the Brazilian side announced.

In a statement, Gremio on Wednesday said the 55-year-old former Brazil international forward would remain in charge of his boyhood club until at least December 2018, reports Xinhua news agency.

Portaluppi, who is known in Brazil as Renato Gaucho, was appointed coach of Gremio for a third time in September last year. He led the Porto Alegre outfit to the Copa do Brasil title less than three months later.

Gremio finished the 2017 Brazilian Serie A season in fourth place and won the Copa Libertadores – South America’s top club competition — by defeating Argentina’s Lanus in the final last month.

The title earned Gremio a berth at this month’s FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, where they were runners up to Real Madrid.

Renato, who made his professional debut for Gremio in 1982 after being promoted from the club’s youth ranks, was capped 43 times for Brazil’s national team between 1983 and 1993. He also coached Gremio from 2010 to 2011 and in 2013.

