Gremio win penalty shootout, move to Copa Libertadores quarters

Sao Paulo (Brazil), Aug 29 (IANS) Brazil’s Gremio, champion of the 2017 Copa Libertadores, has qualified for the quarterfinals after winning 5-3 in a penalty shootout against Estudiantes de La Plata.

Gremios, led by coach Renato Gaucho, will face in the quarterfinal stage Argentina’s Atletico Tucuman, which has just knocked out Colombia’s Atletico Nacional, in Medellin, reports Efe news.

Despite losing 1-0 to the Colombian team, Atletico Tucuman qualified to the next round thanks to its 2-0 first-leg advantage.

Forward Everton Soares opened the scoring for Gremio in the fifth minute on Tuesday but striker Lucas Rodriguez scored an equalizer three minutes later thanks to a serious error committed by central defender Pedro Geromel.

Gremios scored a tiebreaker in the 92nd minute thanks to a header from Alisson, leading both teams to face off in the penalty shoot-out as their scores from the first and second legs were tied.

