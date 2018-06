Srinagar, June 11 (IANS) Militants on Monday hurled a grenade at a Border Roads Organization (BRO) camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, injuring a guard, said police.

The attack took place at the Verinag camp in the evening.

“The militants also resorted to firing after hurling the grenade. Pintu Sharma, a guard at the camp, was injured. He has been shifted to a hospital for treatment,” a police officer said.

