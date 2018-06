Srinagar, June 1 (IANS) Militants on Friday hurled a grenade at a CRPF bunker here, police said, adding there were no reports yet of any casualty.

The Central Reserve Police Force bunker was on Hari Singh High Street.

“There are no immediate reports of any damage in this attack. The area has been cordoned off for searches,” police said.

–IANS

sq/vd