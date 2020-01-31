Grievance redressal mechanism pertaining to J&K govt doctors

Jammu, Feb 6 (IANS) The government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered setting up of a Grievance Redressal Mechanism for looking into complaints regarding professional misconduct and unethical practices by the doctors working in the government sector.

As per an official order, a three-level mechanism has been put in place, starting from the district and sub-district Levels, wherein a Nodal Officer shall be nominated by the Directorate, Health Services, Jammu and Kashmir and the Director, Indian System of Medicine, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu.

At the government medical colleges and dental colleges, the Nodal Officers shall be nominated by the respective colleges. The Health and Medical Education Department OSD has been nominated as the in-charge in the Administrative Department, who will coordinate with all the nodal officers.

The main aim of setting up the Grievance Mechanism is to look into the grievances pertaining to the unethical practices and profession misconduct of doctors working in the government sector.

A monthly status report shall be sought by the In-charge Grievance Cell regarding unethical practices and professional misconduct lodged in the union territory.

It has also been decided that the grievance redressal centre 104 being established by the NHM, Jammu and Kashmir, shall also be integrated in the Grievance Redressal Mechanism.

The name and telephone numbers or nodal officers and In-charge grievance redressal cell in the Administrative Department will be circulated and published through print and electronic media.

–IANS

zi/bc