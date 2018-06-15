Griezmann leaves France training after taking hit to Achilles tendon

Moscow, June 19 (IANS) France forward Antoine Griezmann withdrew from a training session after taking a hit to his Achilles tendon, but his participation in France’s next 2018 FIFA World Cup match against Peru was not in doubt, for now.

The Atletico Madrid forward did a specific workout alongside Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti and Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, both of whom have been struggling with physical issues in recent days, reports Efe.

Griezmann, who had been trouble-free until Monday, only ran for a few moments with one of the team’s physical trainers before leaving the session shortly afterwards.

The rest of the players trained normally for their upcoming Group C clash with Peru, scheduled for June 21.

–IANS

gau/bg