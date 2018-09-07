Grocery store shooting in US kills 2

Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) Two men have been fatally shot at a grocery store in the US state of Minnesota, officials said.

Police officers were called on Sunday to the shooting site at Emerson Food Market in north Minneapolis where they found one man was dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Star Tribune newspaper reported.

Two other men with gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital where one of them died of the injuries. The other man’s injuries were not critical.

One person was arrested in connection with the shooting, the police said.

Local reports said the fatalities brought to five the total number of homicides in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Two men were killed and three wounded in separate shootings in the city on Friday night, following a shooting the same day that left a man dead in St. Paul area.

“This weekend has been an anomaly,” Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said, adding that “we look forward to addressing the reasons for this spike in violence”.

