Groom, among 6 killed in MP accident

Satna (Madhya Pradesh), April 28 (IANS) A groom and five from his wedding party heading to a marriage were killed after their car collided head-on with a truck here, police said on Saturday.

Three others were also critically injured as the car was crushed under the truck after both vehicles rolled into a gorge following the collision on the Maihar-Amarpatan route near the Naroda village late on Friday.

Police Officer Arvind Tiwari told IANS that the groom was identified as Brajmohan Koley from Amrahi, who had set off for Amelia for his marriage.

