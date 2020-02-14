Group exhibition to celebrate 28 years of Indo-Israeli diplomatic relations

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) To celebrate 28 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, The Embassy of Israel in India and Bruno Art Group will organise ‘Shining Brightly’, a group exhibition by Israeli and international artists, from February 23 to 29 at Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Center.

The exhibition features a selection of more than 30 artworks in different mediums, both in traditional and innovative techniques, such as, acrylic and mixed-media paintings, aluminium wall installations, and resin & wood sculptures created by artists that embody contemporary Israeli culture.

Dr. Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India, said, “We are excited to present the colorful and vibrant artworks of Israeli artists in India. I invite everyone to come to the exhibition and explore Israeli art and through it the Israeli culture.”

The participating artists include Yaacov Agam (Israel), Calman Shemi (Israel), David Gerstein (Israel), Natan Elkanovich (Israel), Roy Yariv (Israel), Uri Dushy (Israel), Anu Malhotra (India) and Charles Fazzino (USA).

–IANS

/Sukant/rs/