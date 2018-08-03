Group show exhibits paintings by low-vision artist

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Despite low vision and loss of colour in his right eye since 2009, artist Gaurav Chawla’s zeal to paint his canvases has only grown stronger and enough evidence of this is available at a group show at the Indian Habitat Centre (IHC) here.

Titled “Collectively Independent”, the show houses his artworks depicting passion and romance.

An emerging contemporary artist, Chawla has no formal training in art, but works with various art media.

He has more than 40 shows of his work to his credit, including those at All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society (AIFACS), India Art Festival, Roerich Museum and Lalit Kala Akademi.

His work is exhibited along with that of several other young artists, including, Amit Srivastava, Amita Vyas, Bharti Verma, Bheem Malhotra, Kamal Devnath, Kamini Nayyar, Khushboo Chatterjee, Manan Negi, Mini Negi, Monica Wadhwa, Monisa Das, Nanda Gupta, Neeta Singh, Praveen Verma, and Ruchi Chadha, among others.

The exhibition concludes on Monday.

–IANS

