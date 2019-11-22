Growth slow but no recession: Sitharaman

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Even though the gross domestic product (GDP) growth might have slowed, the country had not entered a recessionary phase, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Wednesday.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the state of economy, Sitharaman said the economy needed a lot of support and every step taken by the government was for its development.

Regarding the high NPAs (non-performing assets) in the banking sector, she said it started increasing after the lenders begun recognising bad loans.

Provisioning for bad loans didn’t mean “writing-off” these NPAs, she added.

