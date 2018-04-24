GRP engages ‘tantrik’ to solve theft case in Bihar

Patna/Siwan, April 25 (IANS) Belive it or not, the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel in Bihar’s Siwan district are banking on a “tantrik” (occultist) to crack a case of theft and catch the thief, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Instead of using high-tech gadgets and conducting a scientific investigation, the GRP has sought the help of a local tantrik “Ghoda Baba” to solve the case.

According to the district police officer, last week a case of theft was reported in the house of one Anil Kumar Srivastav in the railway colony of Siwan. But as the GRP personnel failed to make any breakthrough, in-charge of the GRP Police Station Nand Kishore, along with a tantrik, visited the house of Srivastav.

After inspecting the site, the tantrik instructed Srivastav to perform some rituals at night to ensure arrest of Siwan thief.

Tantrik, along with some GRP personnel, again visited Srivastav’s house in the railway colony on Wednesday afternoon and asked him to visit his place in nearby Mairwa town at night to solve the case.

Annoyed at the railway police’s approach, Srivastav has now written to senior police officials, including Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police (Railway) Sanjay Kumar Singh, and questioned engaging a tantrik in the age of scientific probes to solve the case.

–IANS

