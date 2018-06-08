GSI officer found dead in Kolkata residence

Kolkata, June 9 (IANS) A Geological Survey of India (GSI) officer was on Saturday found dead in her flat in Kolkata’s Kasba area, police said.

“The dead body of Shila Chowdhury (56), was found from her flat in south Kolkata’s Kasba at around 5 p.m on Saturday. The deceased had injury marks on the head. The rooms in the flat were in a ransacked condition,” an officer from Kasba Police Station said.

The police said Chowdhury used to stay alone in the flat for the last few years.

The incident came to light on Saturday afternoon when a relative of Chowdhury came to meet her and found her in an unconscious state in the bedroom.

“The body would be sent for autopsy. We are also interrogating the relative and a few other inhabitants of the apartment in the case,” the police added.

