GST: Government launches webpage to facilitate IT, electronic goods taxpayers

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) In order to ensure preparedness for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll-out from July 1, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has launched a dedicated webpage for facilitating taxpayers with regard to addressing issues related to IT services and electronic goods.

“The webpage can be accessed through ministry’s web portal http://meity.gov.in/. Individuals, companies and entrepreneurs in IT and electronics sector can visit the webpage for sector-specific information,” an official statement said here on Wednesday.

The web page also enables filing of grievances in relation to implementation of GST, it added.

–IANS

ag/bg