GST is victory of honesty: PM

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) As the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform is set to complete one year in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dubbed the event as “the victory of honesty”.

“GST is to complete one year. People’s ‘One Nation, One Tax’ dream has now been changed into reality today. For this, I gives credit to the states.

“GST is the best example of cooperative federalism. As all the states took a collective decision for the welfare of the country, such a big tax reform could be delivered,” Modi said in his “Mann ki Baat” speech.

He said IT had replaced Income Tax officials through the GST as every thing from return to refund was done through IT.

The Prime Minister said there were no checkposts now and the inflow and outflow of products had increased because of the GST.

“GST not only helped in saving time it also helped in the field on logistic.”

–IANS

