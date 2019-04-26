GT20 second season set to begin in Canada on July 25

Toronto, April 30 (IANS) The second season of the Global Twenty20 (GT20) Cricket League, Canada, in association with Cricket Canada will start on July 25, with defending champions Vancouver Knights taking on the home team Toronto Nationals, in what promises to be a thrilling battle.

Speaking after announcement of the schedule, Cricket Canada President Ranjit Saini said: “Canada cannot wait for the action to begin. We, at Cricket Canada, are committed to provide much-needed opportunity and exposure to Canadian players. We will work alongside the GT20 team to make the 2019 edition even more memorable for players and fans. On behalf of Cricket Canada, I invite the cricket world to Canada.”

The tournament will see 22 matches, including three playoffs games and the finals to be played on August 11.

GT20 will announce the player registration process along with details of marquee players and the teams’ draft roster soon.

Brian Lara, the West Indian legend and the brand ambassador of the league, said: “I was there to see the first edition of the league and was enormously impressed with the quality of cricket. Despite a few hiccups, Cricket Canada and GT20 team delivered an outstanding event.”

