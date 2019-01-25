GTA Maharashtrian Ladies celebrate popular festival

For thousands of Maharashtrians women living in the GTA, Sankranti Haldi Kunku is an event that evokes nostalgia.

Makara Sankranti, Maghi, is a festival day in the Hindu calendar, in reference to deity Surya. It is observed each year in January. It marks the first day of sun’s transit into the Makara (Capricorn), marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

Makara Sankranti is one of the few ancient Indian festivals that has been observed according to solar cycles, while most festivals are set by the lunar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar.

On 20th January 2019, over 350 Maharashtrian ladies dressed in their finest threads gathered to celebrate this auspicious festival at a banquet hall in Mississauga. They were greeted with Haldi Kumkum (Turmeric-Vermilion) and Sesame treats. Each lady was also showered with gifts like a nose pin ornament and purses to take away. There were games, prizes and gifts for all followed by dance performances. This was also an opportunity to stock up on traditional items from the stalls and dance to Bollywood and Marathi hits. -CINEWS