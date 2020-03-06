GTB gears up for coronavirus treatment

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) With an isolation ward of 18 beds almost ready, the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital here on Saturday said all the preparations needed for the coronavirus treatment have been made by the hospital.

In a statement, GTB Hospital MD Sunil Kumar said the hospital is prepared for the treatment of coronavirus.

“Isolation ward of 18 beds is almost ready. Consumables are being arranged as per our assessment. Teams have been identified and can be pressed into service as soon as the whistle goes. All preparations needed to initiate dedicated fever clinic have been done,” Kumar said.

He further said drugs and fluids have also been arranged and mock exercises are being done. “One mock drill will be held today,” he said.

The hospital has circulated the SOPs/guidelines and pamphlet for awareness are being printed.

“Also, separate counters for registration are also being arranged,” the MD added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases of the COVID-19 in the country has reached 31, including three from Delhi-NCR.

–IANS

sfm/nks/vin