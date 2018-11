Jammu, Nov 19 (IANS) A guard posted at the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police shot himself in this winter capital of the state on Monday.

Police said Subash Chander shot himself with his service rifle at the residence of Dilbag Singh in Jammu city. “He has been shifted to a hospital. A case has been registered,” a police officer said.

