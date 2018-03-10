Guard of honour for slain Odisha trooper

Bhubaneswar, March 14 (IANS) Slain CRPF jawan Manoranjan Lenka, who was among the nine troopers who lost their lives in a Maoist attack in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, was given a guard of honour here on Wednesday.

As his mortal remains were brought in a special plane to Biju Patnaik International Airport here, the trooper was given a guard of honour where ministers Bikram Keshari Arukha, Shashi Bhusan Behera and Badri Narayan Patra, senior police officers and others were present.

Later, Lenka’s body was taken to his native place Rebana Nuagaon village under Brahmagiri block in Puri district. The last rites would be performed with full state honours in his village on Wednesday, said family sources.

Lenka, along with eight other CRPF personnel, died when their mine protected vehicle (MPV) was blown up by Maoist extremists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack.

“Strongly condemn the attack on @crpfindia jawans in #Sukma, Chhattisgarh. My deepest condolences to the families of Odia jawan Manoranjan Lenka and all the brave personnel who lost their lives in the blast and wishing speedy recovery of those injured,” he tweeted.

–IANS

