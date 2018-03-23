Guardians of Governance not a spy agency: Amarinder

Chandigarh, March 27 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday dismissed allegations by opposition leaders regarding the Guardians of Governance (GoGs) appointed by his government, saying they were not a spy agency.

“The Guardians of Governance are not a spy agency but only there to assist the government in efficient conduct of administration and ensuring proper utilization of funds earmarked for public welfare,” he told the assembly

Reacting to opposition criticism of the scheme, Amarinder Singh said the GoGs were committed ex-servicemen appointed to support the government’s aim of ensuring that its welfare initiatives reach the deserving beneficiaries.

He told the house that 3,000 ex-servicemen had been appointed across the state to monitor and supervise government schemes, and to suggest corrective measures wherever necessary.

“Such suggestions would go a long way in further ensuring optimum utilization of all government funds meant for the citizens,” he said, adding that the scheme was fully covering six districts and also partially covering 16 other districts.

It would be expanded to cover all districts in 2018-19, he added.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the GoGs do not implement any programme but facilitate in proper and effective implementation by checking any malpractices in the utilization of funds.

“They are meant to work with the elected representatives at the grassroots and not to replace them,” he added.

