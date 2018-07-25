Guatemala volcano death toll rises to 147

Guatemala City, July 26 (IANS) The death toll from the eruption of Guatemala’s Fuego volcano on June 3 has risen to 147, officials said.

The National Forensic Sciences Institute on Wednesday said that it had managed to identify nine more sets of human remains, including three minors — a 12-year-old boy and two teenagers, both aged 16, Efe news reported.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Reduction Coordinator spokesman David De Leon said that with the new identifications the official death toll from the eruption presently stands at 147, along with 276 people missing.

On June 3, the Fuego volcano registered one of the biggest eruptions in its history, affecting almost two million people and causing considerably material damage.

–IANS

pgh/