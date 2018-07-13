Guatemala volcano eruption toll reaches 116

Guatemala City, July 17 (IANS) The death toll from the eruption of Guatemala’s Fuego volcano on June 3 has risen to 116, authorities said.

Three new victims identified by the Guatemalan National Institute of Forensic Sciences are on the list of the missing, and hence the total toll stands at 116 deaths and 302 missing, reports Efe news.

The forensic institute still has to investigate more than 200 cases to determine if they correspond to the missing.

The Fuego volcano saw one of the strongest eruptions in history, causing significant material damage and affecting almost 2 million people.

