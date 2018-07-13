Guess who uses hatred, fear to maintain power: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) A day after social activist Swami Agnivesh was attacked in Jharkhand by a group, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government using a pop quiz that asked people to the name the “perpetrator of hatred and fear”.

“I bow to the most powerful in the line. A person’s strength and power are all that are important to me. I use hatred and fear to maintain the hierarchy of power.

“I seek out the weakest and crush them. I rank all living beings based on their usefulness to me. Who am I?” Gandhi said on twitter attaching the video of Agnivesh being attacked in Jharkhand’s Pakur.

The 78-year-old activist was assaulted by suspected Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists shouting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans.

The incident happened on Tuesday when the group pounced on Agnivesh as he stepped out of a hotel to get into a car to take part in the 195th Damin Mahotsav at Littpara.

–IANS

aks/in