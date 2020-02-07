Guests under 25 banned from booking entire homes on Airbnb

Airbnb is in the process of testing new regulations across Canada this month that automatically bans local guests under 25 from booking entire homes.

Guests under 25 years old will still be able to book a private room within a host’s primary residence listing but won’t be able to rent an “un-hosted home” within a certain geographical distance of where they’re living.

This measure relies on user-provided information and “user verification systems.”

The company is also introducing a “24/7 neighbourhood support telephone hotline” in Canada to connect residents with “rapid response agents” who will deal with concerns.

It says people under 25 who meet certain criteria, like having positive reviews, will still be able to book entire homes locally.

The pilot project comes just days after a shooting at a rented Airbnb condo in downtown Toronto last week that left three people dead and two others injured. -CINEWS