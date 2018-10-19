Guides on parenting, environment and memory (IANS Books This Weekend)

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Take a journey to transcend your fears and illusions around parenting; discover how to ditch plastic, reduce your rubbish and start taking everyday steps that will make all the difference; and learn to do a vigorous mental workout to help increase your memory.

The IANS bookshelf has a bunch of guides on different issues to offer this weekend.

1. Book: The Awakened Family; Author: Shefali Tsabary; Publisher: Yellow Kite; Price: Rs 399; Pages: 392

We all have the capacity to raise children who are highly resilient and emotionally connected. However, many of us are unable to because we are blinded by modern misconceptions of parenting and our own inner limitations. “The Awakened Family” shows you how you can cultivate a relationship with your children so they can thrive; moreover, you can be transformed to a state of greater calm, compassion and wisdom as well.

This book will take you on a journey that will help you transcend your fears and illusions around parenting and become the parent you always wanted to be: Fully present and conscious. It will arm you with practical, hands-on strategies and real-life examples from parents and clinical psychologist that show the extraordinary power of being a conscious parent.

Everyone in your family is ready to be awakened.

2. Book: Ultimate Guide to Modern Parenting; Author: Pradeep Kapoor and Neelkamal Kapoor; Publisher: Rupa; Price: Rs 195; Pages: 181

How to make children eat right, get them to do homework, make them go to bed, wean them off the mobiles, teach them discipline, stop them from lying, and much more — the challenges for parents are never-ending. Several tricky situations arise on a daily basis in every household, which, if mishandled, can create a major crisis between parents and children. The seeds of distrust and anguish sown in early childhood may lead to major maladjustment problems in adolescence and adulthood.

“Ultimate Guide to Modern Parenting” is a handy guide to parenting 21st-century children and making sure that you nip all their troubles in the bud.

3. Book: This Book Is Not Rubbish; Author: Isabel Thomas; Publisher: Hachette; Price: Rs 299; Pages: 207

Our planet is in peril and it needs your help. But the good news is that there are loads of easy ways that you can make a difference. From throwing a planet party and ditching straws, to banning glitter and becoming an art-activist, helping to save the planet is not as difficult as you think.

Covering issues like plastics, pollution, global warming and endangered animals, this is a one-stop guide to becoming an eco-warrior, not an eco-worrier. Discover how to ditch plastic, reduce your rubbish and start making everyday steps that will make all the difference.

It’s time to take control of your future and help clear the world of all this rubbish!

4. Book: Train Your Brain; Author: Shireen Stephen; Publisher: Rupa; Price: Rs 295; Pages: 222

Would you like to sharpen your memory? Would you like to keep your brain agile and focused? Would you like to age-proof your brain so that it stays young, healthy and fit? Then this is the book for you. “Train Your Brain” is a book of puzzles, exercises, riddles, and brain games that will help boost your brain power and jump-start your brain. Whether you are a teenager, young adult, or a senior citizen, this book provides a vigorous mental workout to help increase your memory, sharpen your deductive and mathematical skills, improve your observation, increase your problem-solving skills, and improve the overall health of your brain.

The book has more than 100 fun, brain-enhancing exercises, puzzles, and riddles; 50 neurobic exercises that you can practice anytime, anywhere; and 66 popular games that will help you polish your cognitive skills.

–IANS

