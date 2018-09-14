Guitarist Dickey Betts critical

Florida, Sep 20 (IANS) Musician Dickey Betts, who has been in hospital following a fall at his home a few days ago, is in “critical” condition.

The 74-year-old guitar player, one of the iconic band’s founding members, will undergo a brain surgery on Friday, dailymail.co.uk.

On Betts’ website, a statement on his behalf reads that he was injured on Monday “while playing with the family dog”, as he “slipped and cracked his head”, causing bleeding from the brain.

Confirming the news, the guitarist’s manager David Spero mentioned that Betts is in critical but stable condition.

He said: “It was just a few days ago that Dickey was telling me how excited he was to get back in front of the fans on November 1. It is very unfortunate, for all involved, that we need to cancel those shows. Please add Dickey into your thoughts and prayers.”

Betts’ wife Donna said in a statement: “The family appreciates all of your thoughts and prayers during this very trying time. Dickey is a notorious fighter and he is displaying that now!”

In August, Betts had cancelled tour dates after suffering a minor stroke at his Sarasota home.

Betts and Jai Johanny Johanson are the two living members of The Allman Brothers Band, as Gregg Allman died in May 2017 after a battle with liver cancer, while drummer Butch Trucks died in January in that year.

The band has a tragic history littered with premature deaths, as Duane Allman was only 24 when he died in a motorcycle crash in October 1971 in Georgia, while bass player Berry Oakley was also 24 when he died after a motorcycle crash close to the location of Allman’s crash in November 1972.

