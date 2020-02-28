Guj woman who came back from Singapore found clear of Covid-19

Gandhinagar, March 5 (IANS) A young woman, suspected to be infected with coronavirus, was discharged from the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Wednesday after her reports came out clear.

The 23-year-old Ahmedabad resident, came under suspicion of infection at the screening lounge at the Ahmedabad International Airport upon her return from Singapore.

She was immediately rushed by the authorities to the Ahmedabad civil hospital, which has been been made a base hospital for suspected coronavirus patients. After keeping her under observation and after her diagnosis of her sample, she was found to be virus free as the reports were were negative.

According to the sources, she was discharged from the hospital later in the evening.

