Gujarat doubles farmer accident insurance cover

Gandhinagar, Sep 20 (IANS) The Gujarat Government on Thursday doubled the personal accident insurance cover of farmers to Rs 2 lakh in case of death and from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for physical impairment.

Announcing this, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told reporters that “We have decided to double the insurance amount to Rs 2 lakh in case of a farmer’s death as well as permanent and full disability.”

“We have also decided to include children of the farmers as claimants, which was earlier only the eldest son,” Patel added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the farmers who lost both their eyes or hands or legs or an eye and a limb used to get an assistance of Rs 1 lakh, which would now be doubled to Rs 2 lakh.

“Earlier, the farmers losing one hand or an eye used to get an assistance of Rs 50,000 will now get Rs 1 lakh,” Nitin Patel said.

A total of 1.75 crore farmers are covered under this scheme. Now, 73.25 lakh farmers will be added, benefiting a total of 2.49 crore farmers, he added.

The added burden of premium on the state exchequer after this would be Rs 70 crore.

