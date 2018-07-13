Gujarat exports rise to Rs 660 billion

Ahmedabad, July 18 (IANS) Gujarats exports rose to Rs 660 billion this year compared with Rs 540 billion last fiscal, an increase of around 20 per cent, a state official said on Wednesday.

“In NITI Ayog meeting on Wednesday, it was announced that the state’s exports have risen… most exports have been to the Middle East countries, Africa, and European countries. The exports are widespread in trades like pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery and automobiles,” said M.K. Das, Principal Secretary, Industries and Mines.

Das was speaking to reporters here while giving details of the second ‘Vibrant Gujarat Startup and Technology Summit – 2018’ to be held on October 11-13 in Gandhinagar to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation in the startup space.

Its major attraction is ‘Grand Challenge’, involving total prize money of Rs 3 crore, among 44 startups in different categories.

“The three-day summit will enable extensive discussions on the next-generation technologies of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Block Chain, Big Data among others. There will be eight themes of AgriTech, FinTech, Smart and Shared Mobility, Women Centric Solutions, Manufacturing 4.0, Governance 2030, Maritime and Military Intelligence, and HealthTech,” said D. Thara, Managing Director, Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation.

–IANS

