Gujarat to pay Rs 5 lakh to Godhra train victims’ heirs

Gandhinagar, Feb 14 (IANS) Following the Supreme Court’s order, the Gujarat government on Thursday announced to pay Rs 5 lakh each to the heirs of victims of the Sabarmati Express train incident at Godhra in 2002.

“A sum of Rs 260 lakh has been handed over to the State Legal Service Authority by the Chief Minister’s relief fund for disbursement among them,” said Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

“The Supreme Court order, dated October 9, 2017, directs the government to pay aid to all the injured and the heirs of victims who died in the Sabarmati Express train on February 27, 2002,” the minister said.

“According to the order, the state government as well as the Railways Ministry will have to pay Rs 5 lakh each to the heirs of victims of the tragedy at Godhra,” he said.

Of the 59 people who lost their lives, 52 have been identified. The seven others could not be identified.

The claimants would have to provide details of the deceased and their relations with them, address proof, contacts, other government documents to the State Legal Service Authority office at the Gujarat High Court complex, the minister said.

