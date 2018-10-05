Gujarat to take action against attackers: Paswan

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday condemned violence in Gujarat against the migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and sought security of those leaving the state out of fear.

In a series of tweets, Paswan said he spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and demanded action against those accused of raping a girl child in the western state as well as those unleashing violence.

“The Chief Minister has told me that the government has taken the matter seriously and strict action will be taken against those behind the violence,” said Paswan, adding he was informed that the situation was under control and no case of violence was reported in the past 48 hours.

He added that the his Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has demanded speedy trial in the rape incident in order to ensure stringent action against the accused.

–IANS

spk/prs